The unusual death of "the rains down in Africa" musician and how he became one of the highest-earning dead celebs

Jeff Porcaro Photo by Denise Marie Luko; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (1954 - 1992) was an American drummer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known for working with the rock band Toto.

He is also known for creating and co-writing the iconic song "Africa" which went top of the charts in 1982.

Porcaro has been described as one of the best studio drummers in rock music from the mid-70s to the 1990s. The mainstream pop/rock drumming of the 1980s was mostly attributed to Porcaro.

Unfortunately, Porcaro suffered an early and unusual death at the age of 83. He died of a heart attack after spraying insecticide in his yard.

Doctors have attributed his death to a heart attack that may have been caused by the inhaled pesticide. Porcaro's family believed that he already had a heart condition and his smoking made it worse. Porcaro also used cocaine so there was a combination of factors that led to his early death.

In 2022, Porcaro joined a list of the highest-earning dead celebrities. His estate had brought in $25 million in 2022. Porcaro's recording and publishing royalties were acquired by Primary Wave for $30 million in 2021.

Porcaro ranked 9th in the 2022 Forbes list of the highest-earning celebrities who had already passed away. His entry in the list was a surprise.

Also on the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities were heavyweights such as Michael Jackson, James Brown, and author Dr. Seuss. Porcaro may have been lesser known than any of them but his contribution to rock music is no less important.