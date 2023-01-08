The unusual death of "the rains down in Africa" musician and how he became one of the highest-earning dead celebs

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBzGk_0k7Vve5L00
Jeff PorcaroPhoto byDenise Marie Luko; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (1954 - 1992) was an American drummer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known for working with the rock band Toto.

He is also known for creating and co-writing the iconic song "Africa" which went top of the charts in 1982.

Porcaro has been described as one of the best studio drummers in rock music from the mid-70s to the 1990s. The mainstream pop/rock drumming of the 1980s was mostly attributed to Porcaro.

Unfortunately, Porcaro suffered an early and unusual death at the age of 83. He died of a heart attack after spraying insecticide in his yard.

Doctors have attributed his death to a heart attack that may have been caused by the inhaled pesticide. Porcaro's family believed that he already had a heart condition and his smoking made it worse. Porcaro also used cocaine so there was a combination of factors that led to his early death.

In 2022, Porcaro joined a list of the highest-earning dead celebrities. His estate had brought in $25 million in 2022. Porcaro's recording and publishing royalties were acquired by Primary Wave for $30 million in 2021.

Porcaro ranked 9th in the 2022 Forbes list of the highest-earning celebrities who had already passed away. His entry in the list was a surprise.

Also on the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities were heavyweights such as Michael Jackson, James Brown, and author Dr. Seuss. Porcaro may have been lesser known than any of them but his contribution to rock music is no less important.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrities# Music

Comments / 93

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
185K followers

More from Anita Durairaj

A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor

A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.

Read full story
31 comments
Michigan State

A Miss America contestant walked on shards of broken glass for the talent part of the competition

One of the most unconventional Miss America winners in history is a semifinalist of the 1985 Miss America pageant, Alecia Ray Masalkoski. In 1985, Alecia was a 23-year-old contestant from Michigan who was a black belt in Tai Kwan Do karate.

Read full story
1 comments

A Confederate soldier invented Coca-Cola after he suffered a battle wound and experimented with alcohol and cocaine

John Stith Pemberton (1831 - 1888) was the original creator of Coca-Cola. He was a doctor and a pharmacist. However, he was also a Confederate soldier. During the American Civil War, he served with the Third Cavalry Battalion of the Georgia State Guard which was a part of the Confederate Army. Pemberton achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel in the army.

Read full story
91 comments

A YouTube influencer was accused of a $4.5 billion cryptocurrency scam when she used a $500 Walmart gift card

Heather Morgan was a TikTok and hip-hop star who called herself "Razzlekhan" on social media. Early in 2022, a story broke out that Morgan and her husband, a startup founder, Ilya Lichtenstein were accused of laundering $4.5 billion worth of bitcoin.

Read full story
27 comments
New York City, NY

Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat it

The New York Post reported a story about a hotel employee providing evidence that tons of fresh food are getting tossed in the trash because migrants won't eat it. Rodriguez is an employee at a luxury Manhattan hotel called the Row NYC. The Row has now been turned into a migrant shelter at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.

Read full story
586 comments

Evidence that the archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb also stole artifacts from the tomb

Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) was the famous archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922. While growing up, Carter had always been interested in Egyptian antiques. At a young age, he started working under the tutelage of senior archaeologists studying and excavating the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs.

Read full story
46 comments
Andover, MA

It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch Trials

Elizabeth Johnson Jr. (born in 1671) is believed to be the last "witch" and victim of the Salem Witch Trials. Johnson was a woman from Andover, Massachusetts who confessed to practicing witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials. She was just 22 years old at the time and was unmarried and had no children.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Texas biotech company plans to bring the extinct Tasmanian Tiger back to life

The Tasmanian tiger (also known as the thylacine or scientific name Thylacinus cynocephalus) is an extinct carnivorous marsupial that was native to Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea.

Read full story
31 comments
San Luis Obispo County, CA

A Capuchin monkey was so mischievous, it dialed 911 from the zoo and brought in the cops

Capuchin monkeys are classified as New World monkeys. These are primates that are found in the tropical regions of Mexico, Central, and South America. The Capuchin monkey is considered to be the most intelligent New World monkey. Thus, they are often used in laboratory experiments.

Read full story
9 comments

A bright green comet not seen since the Stone Age is expected to pass by Earth in 2023

A rare comet that was last seen 50,000 years ago is set to fly by Earth again. The comet called C/2022 E3 ZTF is expected to be visible sometime in January and February 2023. The comet was only discovered in March 2022 but it will pass by for the first time in 50,000 years as close to Earth as possible in 2023. The last time it passed by Earth was during the time of the Neanderthals during the Stone Age period.

Read full story
19 comments

The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II

Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.

Read full story
24 comments

The woman who invented the fidget spinner has not made any money from her creation

The fidget spinner is a toy that consists of a ball bearing in the middle of a multi-lobed flat structure that is either made up of metal or plastic. Spinning the toy helps people who are suffering from stress, anxiety, or nervous energy.

Read full story
29 comments
Alaska State

"Loch Ness" sea monsters in Alaska have been sighted since the 1940s

There have always been rumors and sightings of an Alaska lake monster. The very first sightings of an alleged lake monster began in the 1940s when pilots reported seeing very "large fish" in a lake in southwest Alaska called Lake Illiamna. The "fish monster" was reported to have a long, aluminum-colored body.

Read full story
12 comments

The second richest animal in the United States is worth $97 million and belongs to a celebrity

Taylor Swift's cat named after the character in the TV show Law and Order, Olivia Benson, is reported to be worth $97 million. Swift actually has three cats but Olivia Benson is the one receiving all the media attention.

Read full story
5 comments

A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos

A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit. Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.

Read full story
59 comments

King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found

Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

Read full story
17 comments

A genius crossword puzzle creator from India immigrates to the U.S. with the hardest-to-get visa

Mangesh Ghogre, an executive director and head of equity capital markets at Nomura, India was recently granted a U.S. visa nicknamed the "Einstein visa." The visa was named after the Nobel prize-winning physicist, Albert Einstein.

Read full story
4 comments

This man has been dead for more than 50 years but he still managed to make $500 million in 2022

J.R.R. Tolkien (1872 - 1973), author of the fantasy series Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit earned $500 million in 2022. While Tolkien died about 50 years ago, the company, Middle Earth Enterprises, that maintains his intellectual property rights from the Lord of the Rings franchise was sold to the Swedish company, Embracer.

Read full story
40 comments

A Wells Fargo vice president is fired for his drunken behavior in business class on a flight

A Wells Fargo vice president of operations in India was terminated from his employment for urinating on a 72-year-old woman on an Air India flight. The employee, Shankar Mishra, worked for Wells Fargo as an executive in the Mumbai branch in India.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy