King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found

Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom in 1872 Photo by Unknown; Public Domain

Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother.

Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

She married the Prince of Wales in 1863 and was Princess of Wales until she became Queen of the UK when her husband ascended the throne.

Alexandra was known to be one of the UK's most beautiful and elegantly dressed queens. She influenced the fashion of the time and was a fashion icon. The dresses of the time fit her well because of her tall and slim stature.

Her wedding dress was created by the best English designer and she wore fashions that flattered her figure and were made with the finest of fabrics.

Just like Princess Diana in the 1980s and 1990s, Alexandra was admired by women for her fashion sense.

After Alexandra's death in 1925, many of her dresses disappeared or were sold. An appeal was made by historians for the return of Alexandra's dresses and in 2018, one dress surprisingly popped up in an attic.

The missing dress used to be a silk and velvet evening gown that was hidden away in an attic for more than 60 years.

Alexandra's dress had ended up in the hands of Francesca Counsell Risius who had obtained it from her great-aunt's shop in Tunbridge Wells in the 1950s.

Historians verified the dress to be authentic and it was one of the few times that Alexandra's dress was found after her death.