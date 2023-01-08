A genius crossword puzzle creator from India immigrates to the U.S. with the hardest-to-get visa

Working on a crossword puzzle Photo by Wil540 art; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Mangesh Ghogre, an executive director and head of equity capital markets at Nomura, India was recently granted a U.S. visa nicknamed the "Einstein visa." The visa was named after the Nobel prize-winning physicist, Albert Einstein.

Einstein was given a visa in 1932 by the U.S. government around the time that the Nazis rose to power in Germany.

The Einstein visa is officially classified as an employment-based first preference visa (EB-1). It is usually granted to those who are highly acclaimed in their fields or those who exhibit extraordinary ability.

The groups of people who might receive Einstein visas include professors, researchers, multinational-level managers, and executives.

In Ghogre's case, it was reported that he received the Einstein visa due to his skill in constructing crossword puzzles.

Ghogre had developed crossword puzzles for major news media publications such as the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times.

In 2010, he was the first crossword constructor from India to construct puzzles for the Los Angeles Times. In 2012, he became the first Indian to judge the New York Times crossword puzzle tournament.

Later in 2019, Ghogre constructed a Mahatma Gandhi-themed crossword for the New York Times.

It has been reported that Ghogre received his visa and soon after quit his job at Nomura, India. His current status is that he has already moved to the U.S.

The EB-1 or Einstein visas are the most difficult to get. The qualifications are stringent and the applicant has to show sustained national and international acclaim.