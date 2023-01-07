This man has been dead for more than 50 years but he still managed to make $500 million in 2022

J.R.R. Tolkien Photo by TuckerFTW; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Among the highest-earning dead celebrities, one person has managed to rise to the top for earnings made in 2022.

J.R.R. Tolkien (1872 - 1973), author of the fantasy series Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit earned $500 million in 2022.

While Tolkien died about 50 years ago, the company, Middle Earth Enterprises, that maintains his intellectual property rights from the Lord of the Rings franchise was sold to the Swedish company, Embracer.

The Embracer Group AB is a Swedish video game and media holding company based in Karlstad.

In November 2022, Forbes reported that J.R.R. Tolkien was the highest-earning media estate earning up to $500 million on the sale of the rights to The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings. The sale reportedly took place in August 2022.

With the sale, the Swedish company Embracer will have rights to every word printed in The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings to make games, movies, theme parks, collectibles, and more.

While he was still alive, Tolkien sold the film, stage, and merchandising rights of his work to United Artists in 1968. At the time, the rights were sold for a very small amount of money.

After United Artists, the distribution rights and the film, stage, and merchandising rights were sold at different times to different companies. There were also legal disputes by the Tolkien estate against the companies for infringing Tolkien's copyrights.

Despite these complications, the sale of Middle-Earth Enterprises managed to go through in August 2022.

Now, Middle-Earth Enterprises is a subdivision of the Embracer Group.