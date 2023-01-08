A Wells Fargo vice president is fired for his drunken behavior in business class on a flight

Wells Fargo Photo by Tdorante10; CC-BY-SA-4.0

A Wells Fargo vice president of operations in India was terminated from his employment for urinating on a 72-year-old woman on an Air India flight.

The employee, Shankar Mishra, worked for Wells Fargo as an executive in the Mumbai branch in India.

He was on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi in November 2022 when he got drunk. A 72-year-old woman was sitting next to him in business class.

Mishra urinated on her and then became tearful and apologetic. The woman was upset and asked flight attendants to have Mishra arrested and seated away from her.

Instead, she claimed that the crew brought Mishra before her and had them sit opposite each other in the crew seats.

Mishra expressed remorse so she agreed that she would not press charges.

After the flight, he proceeded to have the woman's clothing and bag cleaned up as a way of apology. He even had his attorney reach a financial settlement with the woman.

However, the woman returned the money and wanted to continue pressing charges.

Indian police became involved and charged Mishra with sexual harassment and obscenity. When the police went to his residence, Mishra had already absconded and refused to communicate with the police. The police are currently on the lookout for his whereabouts.

In the meantime, Wells Fargo issued a statement that the employee had been fired and that the allegations against him were "deeply disturbing."

This is not the first time an incident like this has occurred on board a flight.