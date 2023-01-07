A mysterious humming noise has plagued an English village for years

Holmfield, UK Photo by Betty Longbottom / Holdsworth Road - Holmfield / CC BY-SA 2.0

The Holmfield Hum is a mysterious low hum that has plagued a UK village called Holmfield for years.

Holmfield is a West Yorkshire village that is located near Halifax.

The residents have been affected by a mysterious humming sound and the source of the sound remains unknown. Not everyone may hear the sound but it plagues the locals who are able to hear it.

The sound is a low-frequency noise that has been described as being similar to the whirring of a washing machine or the sound of a diesel engine.

For some residents, it starts off like white noise or an old TV channel at low volume but the sound gradually increases.

While it may seem harmless, the sound has evidently been irritating the local residents. They claim that it is having an impact on their mental health.

The Holmfield Hum is causing them to suffer from a lack of sleep, headaches, pressure, foggy brain, painful ears, and stress and anxiety.

Some believe that a particular factory in the village is causing the noise pollution. Local councils have even attempted to pinpoint the problem using a decibel meter but they have not been successful.

There are others who believe that the source of the sound may be more than one source but they have not been able to specify it and an investigation by the council found nothing.

As of 2022, the council stated that they had "exhausted all current lines of inquiry."

The mysterious Holmfield Hum is now a part of the growing list of cases included in the Worldwide Hum, a persistent and invasive humming sound that is audible to some people.