"PocketToilet", the world's smallest portable toilet is small enough to fit into a pocket

Toilet and cleaning products Photo by 2010 Pref Kochi All rights reserved; CC-BY-3.0

PocketToilet is a product manufactured by a startup based in Nagoya, Japan and it has been called the world's smallest portable toilet.

The company, Kokenawa Inc founded by Yoshinori Kokenawa launched the product in 2020.

The product became Yoshinori's brainchild when he noticed that there was a long line of people waiting to use the traditional portable toilet during a natural disaster such as the Typhoon Hagibis.

During disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis, toilet availability and emergency toilets became a big concern.

During that time, people had to wait in line for at least 30 minutes and Yoshinori wanted to do something about that.

The PocketToilet is a tiny, portable toilet that can be used anywhere even tucked into a trashcan or a bowl. It is made up of special fibers and a packet of coagulants. After use, it can be filled with a coagulant that is included with the product.

The bag is tiny and measures just 2.75 inches long and 2.5 inches wide making it truly pocket-friendly or purse-friendly.

The company reportedly conducted tests on the bag to determine that it emits no odor even when it is left with feces inside the house for a week.

There have been other variations of the portable pocket-sized toilet. However, Yoshinori's version seems to be the smallest so far in the world.

While the tiny PocketToilet may not be for regular use, Yoshinori hopes that it will be an indispensable part of a disaster kit or as an emergency toilet.

The company has even donated thousands of PocketToilets to the war in Ukraine.