The surprising ancestors of actor Edward Norton include Pocahontas and a slave owner

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsmFl_0k4U2dLC00
Edward NortonPhoto byBridget Laudien; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Actor Edward Norton just made the best discovery in the Season 9 premiere of the PBS genealogical show, Finding Your Roots. Norton had always heard rumors in his family that they were related to Pocahontas.

Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. confirmed that Norton's 12th great-grandmother and 12th great-grandfather was John Rolfe and Pocahontas.

Pocahontas was a Native American woman in the 1500s who married tobacco planter, John Rolfe in 1614.

The story of Pocahontas has been romanticized through the years. She was the daughter of the chief of the Powhatan people.

Pocahontas is most known for her affiliation with John Smith, an English explorer who played an important role in establishing the colony at Jamestown, Virginia.

Norton did his research before appearing on the PBS show. He had studied his own ancestry before the show but even he was surprised when his relationship to Pocahontas was confirmed.

Norton isn't the only famous descendant of Pocahontas. Other famous descendants include the First Families of Virginia, First Lady Edith Wilson, actor Glenn Strange, and astronomer Percival Lowell.

Norton also found out that he was descended from a slave owner, John Winstead who was Norton's third great-grandfather.

Winstead owned a family of slaves which included a 55-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, and five young children.

Norton claimed that when he found out that his relative was a slave owner, he became uncomfortable. He further stated that "it was a judgment on the history of this country and it needs to be contended with."

