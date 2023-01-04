A TikToker claims that he made a massive profit selling $20 worth of thrift store items for $1000

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409CoT_0k3MRaYm00
Working in a charity shopPhoto byOpaquetights99; CC-BY-SA-4.0

A TikToker with the name Splash Online went viral for showing his viewers how he made a quick profit by reselling second-hand items.

The TikToker bought items for less than $20 but ended up reselling those very same items for more than $1000.

First, he bought a pair of cufflinks for $2. Then he scored a pair of black gloves for $15. The TikToker reportedly bought the items from charity shops or thrift stores.

With just a few items bought from the charity shops for less than $20, the TikToker was able to make a profit of more than $1000.

The reason for this was that he found out that the $2 cufflinks actually retailed for $1,192.

The TikToker did receive criticism from his viewers for attempting to make a profit from charity shop purchases. However, he claimed that he was "helping" the charity shops by shopping there instead of at regular retail stores.

According to CNBC, second-hand shopping is booming in the U.S. The COVID pandemic actually resulted in a surge in thrift shopping and this is growing even faster than traditional retail. The second-hand market is estimated to grow more than 100% in the next few years up to 2026.

CNBC further reports that 82% of Americans buy or sell pre-owned products and much of the growth is driven by young people including teenagers.

Thrift store shopping no longer has a negative connotation. Sometimes it may be the only way to find unique, limited-edition, or highly exclusive items.

Moreover, thrift store shoppers can save up to $150 per month on average.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Retail

Comments / 11

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
186467 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos

A teenage YouTube star Piper Rockelle recently became embroiled in a lawsuit. Piper was just 15 years old as of December 2022 but she is already an internet sensation. With 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube and 9 million fans on TikTok, Piper is a popular influencer.

Read full story
7 comments

The unusual death of "the rains down in Africa" musician and how he became one of the highest-earning dead celebs

Jeffrey Thomas Porcaro (1954 - 1992) was an American drummer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known for working with the rock band Toto. He is also known for creating and co-writing the iconic song "Africa" which went top of the charts in 1982.

Read full story
12 comments

King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found

Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

Read full story
6 comments

A genius crossword puzzle creator from India immigrates to the U.S. with the hardest-to-get visa

Mangesh Ghogre, an executive director and head of equity capital markets at Nomura, India was recently granted a U.S. visa nicknamed the "Einstein visa." The visa was named after the Nobel prize-winning physicist, Albert Einstein.

Read full story
3 comments

This man has been dead for more than 50 years but he still managed to make $500 million in 2022

J.R.R. Tolkien (1872 - 1973), author of the fantasy series Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit earned $500 million in 2022. While Tolkien died about 50 years ago, the company, Middle Earth Enterprises, that maintains his intellectual property rights from the Lord of the Rings franchise was sold to the Swedish company, Embracer.

Read full story
15 comments

A Wells Fargo vice president is fired for his drunken behavior in business class on a flight

A Wells Fargo vice president of operations in India was terminated from his employment for urinating on a 72-year-old woman on an Air India flight. The employee, Shankar Mishra, worked for Wells Fargo as an executive in the Mumbai branch in India.

Read full story

A mysterious humming noise has plagued an English village for years

The Holmfield Hum is a mysterious low hum that has plagued a UK village called Holmfield for years. Holmfield is a West Yorkshire village that is located near Halifax. The residents have been affected by a mysterious humming sound and the source of the sound remains unknown. Not everyone may hear the sound but it plagues the locals who are able to hear it.

Read full story
11 comments

"PocketToilet", the world's smallest portable toilet is small enough to fit into a pocket

PocketToilet is a product manufactured by a startup based in Nagoya, Japan and it has been called the world's smallest portable toilet. The company, Kokenawa Inc founded by Yoshinori Kokenawa launched the product in 2020.

Read full story
5 comments

Not everyone is impressed with Panera Bread's new robot "Tori" that is taking customer orders as a drive-thru attendant

Panera Bread has been experimenting with robots. They are one of the latest restaurants to invest in drive-thru automation technology. The restaurant is partnering with OpenCity which offers a drive-thru powered by voice AI (artificial intelligence).

Read full story
17 comments

A woman cheated death multiple times by surviving the tragedy and sinking of the Titanic and its two sister ships

Violet Constance Jessop (1887 - 1971) has been nicknamed "Miss Unsinkable" because she survived the sinking of the RMS Titanic and its sister ship, the HMHS Britannic. She also survived the collision of the RMS Olympic with the warship, the HMS Hawke.

Read full story
20 comments

This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now

JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.

Read full story
6 comments

A woman cut her cuticles and then landed in the emergency room

A woman who performed an at-home gel manicure ended up in the hospital after her nails became infected. The woman had cut her own cuticles during the manicure. The result was that her thumbnail became extremely swollen, red, and infected.

Read full story
4 comments

The surprising ancestors of actor Edward Norton include Pocahontas and a slave owner

Edward NortonPhoto byBridget Laudien; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Actor Edward Norton just made the best discovery in the Season 9 premiere of the PBS genealogical show, Finding Your Roots. Norton had always heard rumors in his family that they were related to Pocahontas.

Read full story
27 comments

Some people are eating their Christmas trees after the holidays

A huge number of Christmas trees are disposed of after the holiday but there is a different way to make use of these trees when the holiday has ended. An article in the New York Post claims that the latest trend towards the end of the holiday season is people eating their own Christmas trees. Some people are using the branches as ingredients in their food.

Read full story
40 comments

Skeleton of Byzantine monk who chained himself with iron rings and practiced asceticism is found near Jerusalem

Recently, archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority have unearthed the remains of an ancient Byzantine monk who had chained himself with iron rings around his neck, hands, and feet.

Read full story
18 comments

Jimmy Donaldson known for his YouTube stunts and giving out large sums of money may become the first YouTube billionaire

YouTuber Jimmy DonaldsonPhoto byFidias on YouTube; CC-BY-3.0 Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is a 24-year-old American YouTube personality who may be on his way to becoming the first YouTube billionaire.

Read full story
173 comments

A Tesla car is reported to be in "decent shape" for surviving a 250-foot fall with passengers found alive

On January 3, 2023, a family of four (two adults and two kids) in a Tesla fell off a cliff in an area called Devil's Slide in California. The fall has been called a miracle because all four people survived the 250 feet fall off the cliff. The adults had critical injuries and were lifted to the hospital while the children were reported to have "mild to moderate" injuries.

Read full story
16 comments

A highly charged Panera drink with more caffeine than 4 espressos knocks out a customer

Panera Bread storePhoto byJJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA; CC-BY-2.0 Panera's Charged Lemonade drink has been receiving much media attention lately because customers have experienced a wide range of reactions to it.

Read full story
20 comments

Bingo Allison makes history as the Church of England's first openly non-binary priest

A church in EnglandPhoto byChemical Engineer; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Bingo Allison, age 36, is the UK's first non-binary priest that has been ordained into the Church of England. Non-binary or genderqueer people refer to those who are not solely male or female. They may identify as transgender. They also use the pronouns, they/them.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy