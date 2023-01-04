A TikToker claims that he made a massive profit selling $20 worth of thrift store items for $1000

Working in a charity shop Photo by Opaquetights99; CC-BY-SA-4.0

A TikToker with the name Splash Online went viral for showing his viewers how he made a quick profit by reselling second-hand items.

The TikToker bought items for less than $20 but ended up reselling those very same items for more than $1000.

First, he bought a pair of cufflinks for $2. Then he scored a pair of black gloves for $15. The TikToker reportedly bought the items from charity shops or thrift stores.

With just a few items bought from the charity shops for less than $20, the TikToker was able to make a profit of more than $1000.

The reason for this was that he found out that the $2 cufflinks actually retailed for $1,192.

The TikToker did receive criticism from his viewers for attempting to make a profit from charity shop purchases. However, he claimed that he was "helping" the charity shops by shopping there instead of at regular retail stores.

According to CNBC, second-hand shopping is booming in the U.S. The COVID pandemic actually resulted in a surge in thrift shopping and this is growing even faster than traditional retail. The second-hand market is estimated to grow more than 100% in the next few years up to 2026.

CNBC further reports that 82% of Americans buy or sell pre-owned products and much of the growth is driven by young people including teenagers.

Thrift store shopping no longer has a negative connotation. Sometimes it may be the only way to find unique, limited-edition, or highly exclusive items.

Moreover, thrift store shoppers can save up to $150 per month on average.