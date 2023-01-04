Jimmy Donaldson known for his YouTube stunts and giving out large sums of money may become the first YouTube billionaire

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMRnB_0k34WDWt00
YouTuber Jimmy DonaldsonPhoto byFidias on YouTube; CC-BY-3.0

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast is a 24-year-old American YouTube personality who may be on his way to becoming the first YouTube billionaire.

Donaldson currently has a net worth of more than $500 million and is hoping to double that amount.

Donaldson began posting videos to YouTube in 2013 when he was just 13 years old. His YouTube handle was MrBeast6000. He dropped out of community college to focus on YouTube full-time. Now he runs at least four different YouTube channels.

He went majorly viral in 2017 when one video racked up tens of thousands of views in just a few days. The successful video was one of himself counting to 100,000.

Since then, he has become more and more popular. As of November 2022, his YouTube channel had 112.2 million subscribers.

Donaldson's YouTube content includes games, challenges, and donation videos. Some of his videos involve performing arduous tasks, stunts, and survival challenges.

One of his stunts involved recreating Squid Game. He has also coerced fellow influencers into competing with each other for large prizes or for charity.

One of Donaldson's focuses is philanthropy and charity. He raised $30 million with a fellow YouTuber for an ocean clean-up initiative. He has donated one million meals to families in need and spent up to $500,000 on a donation milestone.

According to Forbes, Donaldson is the most subscribed YouTube personality in the world. If he manages to stay top in the YouTube world for another 5-10 years, there is no telling where his opportunities may take him.

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

