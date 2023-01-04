A Tesla car is reported to be in "decent shape" for surviving a 250-foot fall with passengers found alive

Tesla Photo by Kevauto; CC-BY-SA-4.0

On January 3, 2023, a family of four (two adults and two kids) in a Tesla fell off a cliff in an area called Devil's Slide in California.

The fall has been called a miracle because all four people survived the 250 feet fall off the cliff. The adults had critical injuries and were lifted to the hospital while the children were reported to have "mild to moderate" injuries.

The Tesla sedan that fell off the 250-foot cliff was almost obliterated but one rescuer stated that the car was in decent shape considering the amount of the fall and the force that it took.

The car was not being driven in Tesla's assisted driving mode such as Autopilot or Full Self Driving.

It is not yet certain how the four passengers miraculously managed to survive the 250-foot fall or if the car's safety features had anything to do with the survival of the passengers.

In a similar incident in Puerto Rico in 2021, a Tesla Model S electric car plunged down about 100 feet. The car also suffered damage due to the mishap and seemed to be beyond repair. However, the owner of the car who was driving at the time managed to survive with only a minor scratch.

Since he managed to survive, Tesla's innovative safety features were thought to be the reason the driver escaped without any major injury.

One important safety feature of Tesla cars is that it is built with a side sill structure that supports the chassis and absorbs the impact energy to protect occupants.