A highly charged Panera drink with more caffeine than 4 espressos knocks out a customer

Panera's Charged Lemonade drink has been receiving much media attention lately because customers have experienced a wide range of reactions to it.

According to Panera, the drinks provide an instant energy boost and are plant-based and clean. The drinks come in at least three different flavors and are reported to contain as much caffeine as Panera's Dark Roast coffee.

However, the drink actually contains 260 mg of caffeine which is about four times the caffeine in an espresso which tends to contain 63 mg of caffeine.

Moreover, the large version of the Charged Lemonade contains 390 mg of caffeine.

With so much caffeine in the drinks, some customers report that they feel "jittery" after consuming it. However, other customers have a completely different reaction.

The Daily Dot reports that when one man ordered the drink, something unusual happened. He completely passed out and was asleep after drinking a large Charged Lemonade.

He is not the only one as others have also claimed that they have slept after consuming the drink.

While caffeine may increase alertness, it can also make some people more tired. There are a few reasons behind this.

For one, caffeine sticks to adenosine receptors. Coffee blocks the effects of adenosine which can make you sleepy. However, once the caffeine wears off, there can be a buildup of adenosine which can make you extra tired. Another reason is that some people may just have a caffeine tolerance.

Caffeinated drinks may also contain a ton of sugar and inadvertently cause the customer to experience a sugar crash.