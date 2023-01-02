Baba Vanga was the blind Bulgarian mystic who may have predicted Princess Diana's death and 9/11

Baba Vanga Photo by originally bg:User:Пакко; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Baba Vanga (1911 - 1996) was a blind Bulgarian mystic who became famous in the 1970s and 1980s for her predictions of the future and alleged "paranormal" capabilities.

Researchers who have studied Baba Vanga and her predictions claim that about 80% of her predictions have turned out to be accurate.

According to Vanga herself, she experienced her first prophetic vision as a girl when she survived a tornado.

Vanga could not write but she attended a school for the Braille where she learned to read. Because Vanga was unable to write, everything that she predicted was documented by people around her. She never directly wrote her predictions. Thus, she has her skeptics who have cast doubt over the accuracy and validity of her predictions.

In 1989, it was reported that Vanga predicted the 9/11 attacks. She claimed,

American brethren will fall after being attacked by steel birds…innocent blood will be gushing”

She is also reported to have predicted Princess Diana's death in 1997 although it is not certain what she exactly said in that prediction.

Before Vanga's death in 1996, she made predictions for every year until 5079.

For 2023, Vanga's predictions include disasters ranging from killer solar storms to bioweapons, lab babies, and a change in Earth's orbit which could lead to a significant environmental change on Earth.

Vanga's predictions are not always accurate and some historians claim that stories about her have been sensationalized.

Regardless, she had her fans and believers. Vanga died in 1996 of breast cancer but her predictions and words are still making an impact today.