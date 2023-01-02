Beautiful "Swimming Reindeer" sculpture carved from a mammoth tusk was made by Ice Age humans

A beautiful sculpture that is dated to be 13,000 years old provides evidence that humans who lived during the Ice Age were just as creative and imaginative as modern humans.

The sculpture called the "Swimming Reindeer" was first excavated in Lespugue, France around the 1800s. It was exhibited in Paris in 1867.

The sculpture was carved from the tip of a mammoth tusk. This places it at the end of the last Ice Age when Europe was overrun with mammoths, reindeer, and wolverines. This time period is also known as the "age of the reindeer."

During that time, the climate would also have been very similar to Siberia's climate today.

The carving of the sculpture is quite intricate and it depicts two reindeer that appear to be swimming. The sculpture was made with stone tools and the piece was polished. The work was done so precisely and with such intricacy that it would have been on par with the work of any great artist today.

The reindeer that were carved no longer live in France and are considered to be extinct.

It is one of the most beautiful, artistic objects that is dated to the Ice Age.

It is believed that the sculpture was not made for functional use but rather as a work of art. During the Ice Age, humans lived in nature and depended on reindeer for their livelihood.

Reindeer served as their food, source of clothing, and reindeer bones and antlers were used to manufacture tools and weapons.

The sculpture is currently conserved in the British Museum. It is one of the oldest items in the museum.