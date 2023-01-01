A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs

Women carrying food and supplies in Uganda Photo by Ninno JackJr on Unsplash

A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.

Musa has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandchildren. Musa's youngest child is 6 while his oldest child is 51.

A third of Musa's children and all twelve of Musa's wives stay with him on a farm in Uganda.

Polygamy is legal in Uganda and Musa decided to marry 12 times because he wasn't satisfied with having just one wife.

However, now Musa is hesitant about having any more kids with any of his wives. He has ordered his wives who are of childbearing age to take contraceptive pills as he doesn't want to have any more children.

According to Musa, his income has lowered over the years as the number of children in his household increased. Moreover, rising costs and inflation is affecting the country.

It is no wonder that Musa has reached a point where he cannot tolerate having any more children although one could wonder why he did not stop having kids earlier.

In 2022, Uganda was hit with rising living costs and the economic outlook for the country deteriorated. For Ugandans, the price of food went up sharply.

Uganda is considered to be one of the poorest nations in the world and more than 37% of the population lives on less than $1.25 a day (according to 2012 statistics).

Farming is the main source of income for the population and women are considered to be of a lower social status than men.