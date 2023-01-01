The letters of a computer keyboard are intentionally laid out of order

Keyboard Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

The QWERTY keyboard is the standard typewriter and computer keyboard that is used in the U.S. and other countries that use a Latin-based alphabet. It is the standard English language keyboard layout.

The origin of the QWERTY keyboard has been attributed to Christopher Latham Sholes who worked on creating several different keyboard layouts.

Sholes was the first person to file a typewriter patent with the QWERTY layout. This layout was then created for the first commercially successful typewriter in the 1870s. Gradually, it became popular and remains in use today.

Some historians believe that the emergence of the QWERTY keyboard was not fully influenced by the commercial typewriter. Rather, they claim that the keyboard layout evolved over time and that its design wasn't accidental.

Prior to the QWERTY layout, the letters on the keyboard were laid out in alphabetical order. Telegraph operators who needed to quickly transcribe messages found the alphabetical order to be confusing and inefficient for typing and translating the Morse code.

These early adopters and beta-testers of the keyboards most likely refined the arrangement of the keys to the QWERTY layout so that it would be easier to get the work done. It was the most sensible arrangement for Morse operators.

Thus, the origin of the QWERTY keyboard would be the telegraph and not the typewriter. However, the consensus is that it was the American inventor Christopher Sholes who invented the QWERTY keyboard for his typewriters.

The QWERTY keyboard was created for outdated technology but it has now managed to survive for more than a century.