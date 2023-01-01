Affordable condo on a cruise ship allows you to permanently live and sail the globe

MS The World in 2010 Photo by VirtualSteve; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Recently, an employee of Meta bought a 12 year lease for a condo on a cruise ship for $300,000.

Austin Wells, a 28 year old employee of Meta has not yet embarked on his voyage at sea but plans to set sail with the MV Narrative.

Voyages on board the MV Narrative is offered by Storylines, a company focused on cruises, real estate, and the leisure industry.

MV Narrative promises residents the opportunity to visit six continents.

The cruise ship also allows passengers to permanently live at sea. However, the price is steep at a $1 million for a 237 square foot fully-furnished studio. This is the smallest studio offered. Prices can range even higher at $8 million as some condos can even go up to almost 2000 square feet in size.

Instead of paying the $1 million, Austin decided to rent out a condo for a fraction of the price and enjoy living on board the ship for a year. The leases are limited and restricted to 12 and 24 months. The company prefers that their clients purchase the condos outright.

The expenses are reported to include everything a resident would ever need such as food, drink, laundry services, gym activities and other recreational activities.

There are a few residential cruise ships that are in operation today but Storylines claims that their condos and prices are more affordable than similar residential cruise lines.

For Austin, it is the opportunity of a lifetime as he can "work from home" while traveling the globe.