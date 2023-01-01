Anyone can live on these Norwegian islands visa-free but you are not allowed to give birth

Svalbard Islands, Norway Photo by Buiobuione; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Svalbard is a Norwegian group of islands or archipelago located in the Arctic Ocean. It is specifically located between the northern coast of Norway and the North Pole.

It is one of the world's only visa-free zones but there are specific rules that residents must abide by to live there.

According to an article in Business Insider, citizens of any country can live in Svalbard without any visa or employment permits required. However, they are governed by some unusual rules.

One rule is that no one is allowed to give birth in Svalbard. While a pregnant woman may live in Svalbard, she has to travel to the mainland to give birth.

Another rule is that cats are forbidden because the local fauna and birdlife have to be protected. Also, outdoor footwear or shoes have to be removed before entering the interior of any building.

One of the most important rules on the islands is that a resident must have enough money to support themselves and a roof over their head. Otherwise, they will risk being expelled from the territory.

On Svalbard, there are no retirement homes, public transportation, homeless shelters, or unemployment benefits. Basically, there is no government or social safety net for residents of Svalbard.

Living on the islands can also feel very remote as most supplies have to be obtained from the mainland.

There are a few thousand people currently living in Svalbard. While some of the population are made up of Norwegians, the majority of non-Norwegians are Russians, Ukrainians, and people from other parts of Europe.