Ancient lice comb is inscribed with the world's oldest sentence written in alphabetic form

An ancient lice comb that has been dated to 1700 BCE is reported to have been inscribed with the oldest known sentence in alphabetic form.

The comb was first excavated in Israel in 2017 and the discovery of the inscription was reported in November 2022.

The area of excavation of the comb is Lachish which used to be a Canaanite city in the second millennium BCE. It was an important city in the ancient kingdom of Judah.

The ancient lice comb was made out of ivory and double-edged. It was very small measuring just 1.4 inches by 1 inch. Initially, researchers did not understand what the comb was really used for until they analyzed it under a microscope and discovered the remains of lice between the teeth of the comb.

Researchers spotted shallow engravings on the comb which were not discovered until a few years after the discovery of the comb.

The engraving on the comb was a Canaanite script which was also the earliest alphabet invented 3,800 years ago. The first alphabetic script in the world is the Canaanite language.

Prior to the alphabet, early writing systems used symbols to denote words or sounds.

The letters on the comb spelled out seven words in a Canaanite dialect and written in Canaanite script.

In addition, the inscription was made up of 17 letters which read,

May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and beard.

For researchers, the discovery is significant because it highlights the earliest time period from which humans began to write the alphabet.