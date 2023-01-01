A women's sense of smell can differentiate between single and married men

A group of women Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

A study that was published in the Frontiers in Psychology medical journal shows that women can actually sniff out the differences between married and single men.

Basically, single men smell stronger or "stink" more than married men or men who are in relationships.

In the study, researchers gathered 91 men. Half of the men were single and half were married. They had the men wear a clean, white T-shirt for 24 hours. The goal was for the men to wear the T-shirt and accumulate pit perspiration.

After the T-shirts had been worn for 24 hours, they were collected and 82 heterosexual women were asked to smell the T-shirt sweat of the 91 men. The faces of the men and their corresponding BO were also presented to the women to rate.

The body odor (BO) of the single men was rated as smelling stronger than the BO of the married men. Single men were also rated to be more masculine than men who were partnered.

This is not surprising as studies have shown that testosterone levels can fluctuate depending on whether the men are single or married. High levels of testosterone may be linked to a stronger body odor which is consistent with the characteristic of single men.

Scientists state that it is advantageous for women to detect these "chemosignals" in men as it can prevent women from approaching or pursuing a man who is already in a relationship.

However, scientists also suggest that a simpler reason for married men suffering from less BO is that they are just cleaner in general than single men.