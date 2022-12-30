A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qusGX_0jydUo6d00
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash

While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.

While shorts may be great, they aren't supposed to be the best choice of clothing on an airplane and one flight attendant has an explanation for this.

An experienced flight attendant named Tommy Cimato first posted in a TikTok video in 2021 that shorts are not the best option and it has to do with safety and hygiene.

According to Cimato, legs are exposed to germs when wearing shorts because the airplane seats may not be very clean.

Different airlines have different standards of cleanliness and it is not possible to know how often or when the seats are cleaned. Legs are exposed to fewer germs when pants are worn.

He also went on to state that passengers should never fall asleep or lean their heads on the airplane window because the windows could also be dirty. People and children would have wiped their hands all over the seats and windows and there is no knowledge about their state of cleanliness.

Cimato's TikTok video went viral after he provided a list of health and hygiene tips for passengers to follow on a plane. However, most of these tips do end up getting ignored by passengers which is why Cimato felt it was necessary to go on social media.

