An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer

Working out Photo by Boxed Water Is Better on Unsplash

Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.

Evans who regularly worked out at the gym believed that he had pulled a muscle while working out. The painful lump was located on his shoulder so he thought that it was most likely a "gym injury."

When he visited the general practitioner (GP), he was referred to scans, x-rays, and a biopsy.

They discovered that Evans was suffering from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. There was a cancerous mass in Evan's chest and that caused the painful lump in his collarbone. The cancer had also spread to other parts of his body.

The scary part of the ordeal was that Evans suffered from no other symptoms other than the lump in his collarbone.

Non-Hodgkins lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. It grows abnormally and then spreads tumors throughout the body. The cancer also tends to affect younger people between the ages of 20-40. However, older people can also be affected.

Luckily, Evans was only diagnosed with Stage 2 Non-Hodgkins lymphoma where the 5-year survival rate (U.S. statistics) is 73%.

Evans started a course of chemotherapy in September 2022 and was declared cancer-free halfway through his treatment. He will finish his complete course of cancer treatment by February 2023.

While Evans did not immediately suffer from any major symptoms of cancer, it should be known that one of the major symptoms of non-Hodgkins lymphoma is swollen lymph glands in the neck, armpits, or groin.