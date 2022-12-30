The gifts that one woman received when Bill Gates was her Secret Santa

Bill Gates Photo by Attribution: Stanford Precourt Institute for Energy; CC-BY-3.0

Reddit Gifts Secret Santa was started in 2009 to provide a Secret Santa exchange for the community. It finally ended in 2021 and Reddit Gift was officially closed earlier in 2022.

Instead of the gift exchange, Reddit wanted to focus on the user experience. However, even before they closed down their gift exchange, the Reddit Gift exchange program became popular when it was known that Bill Gates was a participant.

In the Secret Santa exchange program, Reddit users were matched up with internet strangers to give presents.

And one woman was the lucky recipient of an 81-pound package from Bill Gates in 2019. The woman received a package on December 17, 2019, that was sent via FedEx overnight across eight shipment zones.

It was the woman's 95th Reddit Gift exchange and Bill Gates had thoughtfully taken an account of her interests and provided her with gifts that he thought she would have liked.

As the woman, owned a cat, she received toys for her cat and a cat-themed game. She was also a book reader so Bill Gates gifted her with 8 hardcover books, a manuscript copy of the Great Gatsby, Bill Gates's deck of books which refers to his favorite books, and a Great Gatsby-themed candle.

The woman also received chocolates, cookies, and candy. Additionally, she received a quilt, a hammock, earrings, a Harry Potter Santa hat, two Star Wars Lego sets, and Twin Peak-themed gifts.

And that wasn't the only thing. Bill Gates knew that the woman's mother had recently passed away so he made a donation to the American Heart Association in honor of the woman's mother.