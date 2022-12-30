A man bought a cruise ship from Craigslist that once inspired the TV show "Love Boat" and he now lives on it

MV Aurora in 1955 Photo by Oxfordian Kissuth; CC-BY-SA-3.0

In 2008, Chris Willson spotted a cruise ship for sale on Craigslist.

The ship was a 293-foot vessel that had been retired and moored in the California Delta. It was in disrepair and had been neglected for a few years.

Willson was immediately interested in purchasing the ship when he stepped foot on it and saw that it was an impressive vessel despite its state of repair.

He discovered that the ship was first built in Germany in 1955 and was initially named the Wappen Von Hamburg. She was launched as a cruise ship in Germany and ran until 1967 when the ship was sold to Alaska Cruise Line for cruises in Alaskan waters.

She was sold a few more times to different owners who tried to use her in unsuccessful ventures in the 1970s and 1980s.

By 2005, the ship was rusting, fading, and peeling. It was abandoned for all purposes and had been moved by its owner to the California Delta.

After spotting the ship on Craigslist, Willson did his research and realized that it had an interesting history. The ship had inspired the TV show, The Loveboat, and was also used as a filming location for the 1963 James Bond movie, From Russia With Love.

Wilson purchased the ship for almost $800,000 and renamed it the Aurora. He also started restoring the ship with the help of volunteers. His goal was to convert the ship into a museum or a shoreside attraction.

Willson has spent the last 14 years renovating the ship. He has raised finances and self-funded the renovation of the ship which amounts to $3 million.

In February 2022, Willson launched the YouTube channel, the Aurora restoration project with the goal of gaining help and funding for completing the ship's restoration.

He is also living on board the ship with his wife. He remains hopeful that the Aurora will be able to set sail once again.