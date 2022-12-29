The "Mellified Man" was a human mummy steeped in honey for medicinal purposes

An artistic interpretation of the Mellified Man Photo by Sachem31; Public Domain Image

The "Mellified Man" or "honey person" was the name given to a human mummy made into a confection. The word, "mellification" means introducing honey into some other substance.

The process of dipping human bodies in honey has been detailed in ancient texts. The mummy would be steeped in honey and then stored for a hundred years. The human mummy confection was mainly created for medicinal purposes.

Different groups of people were believed to have followed the practice of mellification.

The earliest known records of mellified humans were from the Greeks. The Greek historian Herodotus wrote that the Assyrians used to embalm their dead with honey.

It was even rumored that Alexander the Great's body was preserved in a honey-filled sarcophagus.

The Mellified Man was recorded in Chinese medical records in the 16th century. The records reported that men from the Middle East would subject themselves to be mummified as a healing concoction. The body was donated for mummification for the greater good of everyone.

The men who agreed to be mummified were usually around 70 to 80 years old. They were willing to sacrifice themselves.

The process of mummification first involved the living human refusing to eat or drink. The person only bathes in honey and is allowed to eat honey. Eventually the person becomes so saturated in honey that they succumb to death. Once the person has died, the body is placed in a stone coffin full of honey with a dated inscription.

After a hundred years, the coffin seals are removed and the Mellified Man is used for treatment and medicinal purposes. This may include people having to consume parts of the Mellified Man.

Since accounts of the Mellified Man were written from ancient times, it is not certain, if they actually existed in real life. But it is not beyond the realms of impossibilty.