A homeowner finds a massive hive with 222 pounds of honey in the walls of their old home

It is not unusual to have a beehive built into the walls of some old homes.

In some cases, the homeowners may have intentionally built a wall hive so that they could gather honey whenever they wanted.

The built-in beehives were installed in homes where beekeeping was a part of the homeowner's role.

The bees were typically kept in homes constructed of stone in the walls of the house or barn. A hollow would be carved and covered with wood to serve as the door to the hive. The doors to the hive would either be located on the outside or inside wall of the house.

Even if a beehive isn't built in, bees may choose to live in human homes because it serves as a suitable nesting site and there is a scarcity of natural sites for bees.

In Western Australia, a homeowner was shocked to find a strange liquid resembling blood oozing from the walls of her old home. The homeowners cut through the wall and found almost 223 pounds of honey had accumulated behind the walls over several years.

A huge hole was concealed behind the wall and filled with an oozing honeycomb.

There were no bees in sight so the homeowners suspected that the bees had been removed previously. All that was left was honey that had accumulated. With the heat, the honey had melted and oozed through the walls.

The homeowners did not end up using the honey as they were worried that it might have been contaminated with spiders and insects that had fallen into the liquid. Instead, they discarded the honey into six large garbage bags.

The hole in the wall was then boarded up.