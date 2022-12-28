Gmail developer claims that artificial intelligence could eliminate Google within two years

Phone screen on Google's homepage Photo by Solen Feyissa; CC-BY-SA-2.0

ChatGPT is a chatbot that was launched in November 2022. It was launched by OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory that consists of a corporation called OpenAI LP and its parent company OpenAI Inc.

Their AI product, ChatGPT is a language model that can be fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques.

ChatGPT is reported to be so sophisticated that it can interact in a conversational way. It can answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge what it perceives to be incorrect, and reject any inappropriate mistakes.

An article in the New York Post claimed that it was also used by a student to write a college essay. The AI could develop comprehensive essays and customized essays on the fly.

It has been called the "best artificial intelligence chatbot ever released" to date. Even tech mogul, Elon Musk stated that it was "scary good."

In addition, Gmail developer, Paul Buchheit tweeted earlier this month that it could cause the total disruption of Google's search engine result page within two years and others agree with him.

The issue here is that anyone could chat with ChatGPT and get their answer. Hence, there would be no requirement to use the Google search engine.

Another article claims that Google is already worried about its "search engine" business and that as soon as ChatGPT was released, the company issued a "red code."

ChatGPT could potentially even replace humans in jobs such as journalism, writing, architecture, and website building.

Currently, ChatGPT serves as an "experiment." It is not perfect and at times the chatbot provides false answers.

Until this is fixed, there is no danger that it will replace Google's search engine. However, time may tell a different story.