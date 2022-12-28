A student admits to using an artificial intelligence chatbot to write a college essay and fails the class

Interacting with a chatbot Photo by piqsels; Public Domain Image

A recent article in Slate claims that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is making it easier for students to cheat.

A.I. has created many automatic writing tools and A.I.-generated text can now be found everywhere including in novels and both fake and real news articles. The technology is also free or inexpensive.

A student's essay or any writing assignment can easily be written using an A.I. program. One example mentioned in Slate is Sudowrite.

Sudowrite is an A.I. text generator. First, the student may feed it a few lines about the subject matter that they plan to write. The lines can be taken from any publication or book. Once the A.I. is fed the first few lines, it will take it from there and provide the remaining sentences. The student can then choose to edit the work to remove any traces that it was generated by an A.I.

In an article in the New York Post, an undergrad student at Furman University in South Carolina used a new artificial intelligence chatbot called ChatGPT to write a 500-word essay about the 18th-century philosopher David Hume.

The professor of the class, Darren Hicks, recognized that something was off about the essay. The wording was odd and was written like that of a "very smart 12th grader." Professor Hicks recognized that the student may have used ChatGPT.

He confronted the student who admitted to cheating with the A.I. The student was turned over to the academic dean and also failed the class.

Universities will now have to establish academic protocols that specifically deal with the misuse of A.I.