A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products

An Ulta Store Photo by Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0

According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."

The activity is technically legal in all 50 states of the U.S. as long as it does not conflict with city, county, or state ordinances.

A recent article in the New York Post is about the treasures that a woman, Ella Rose, discovered while dumpster diving through the dumpster of her local Ulta beauty store.

Rose is a TikTok creator who dumpster dives at all kinds of stores. When she dug through the Ulta beauty dumpster, she found a treasure trove of discarded products.

Rose found products that were still in their boxes and were almost new. Some of the products were also factory sealed.

She found an Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit that retailed for $62 on Ulta's website. She also found a BaBlissPro curling iron that retailed for $59 to $79.

There were also usable makeup products such as lipsticks, MAC setting sprays, foundations, and face washes that had been dumped into the dumpster.

Once Rose posted the results of her dumpster diving finds from Ulta, her fans were mind-boggled that such sought-after items could easily be disposed of. Some people wondered why the products could not be donated to shelters.

While it is possible that some of the Ulta products in the dumpster may have been tampered with, the factory-sealed products would definitely have been useable.