Dolly Parton's husband is so rarely seen in public that he was once seen out for the first time in 40 years

Dolly Parton in 1977 Photo by RCA Records; Public Domain Image

Country legend Dolly Parton is not just a successful musician, she has also been successful in her personal life. Parton is married to her husband, Carl Dean, for 56 years as of 2022.

When Parton met her husband Dean in the 1960s, she was not yet at the height of her fame. She was only 18 years old at the time while Dean was 21 years old. The couple met outside a local laundromat in Nashville.

They dated for two years before deciding to get married. However, Parton's record label advised her against getting married because they were afraid it would ruin her career.

Instead, Parton and Dean eloped and married in a little church in Georgia in 1966. The only other family present at the wedding was Parton's mother.

As Parton's fame rose, Dean became uncomfortable dressing up and going out to public events. He was a very private man and did not want to be in the public eye.

Dean managed to stay away from the spotlight. He ran a business that dealt with laying asphalt for pavements.

His public appearances are so rare that the number of times he has been seen in public can be counted on one hand according to some sources.

In 2020, the Daily Mail reported that Dean had been seen running errands in Brentwood, Tennessee. Prior to that, he had not been seen in 40 years.

As for Parton, she respects her husband's wishes and has mentioned that she has always protected her husband's privacy and that her marriage and relationship are not for the public.

In 2016, Parton and Dean renewed their vows after 50 years of marriage.

Hopefully, there will be many more years of happiness for the couple.