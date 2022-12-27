Cascade, MT

A gun-toting former slave became the first black woman to work for the U.S. Postal Service

Anita Durairaj

Mary Fields (1832 - 1914) was a former slave who was born in Tennessee and then freed during the American Civil War.

Mary was no ordinary woman. As an adult, she was 6 feet tall and weighed about 200 pounds. She could also be hard-edged and was reported to have a foul mouth. However, behind her rough exterior, she was a good woman, and she gained the trust of her bosses and employers.

She worked on a steamboat as a chambermaid and later became a housekeeper at the Ursuline Convent in Ohio where she had a good relationship with her employer, Mother Amadeus.

When Mother Amadeus moved to Montana to work in St. Peters Mission in the 1880s, she specifically sent for Mary who had remained behind in Ohio. She trusted that Mary was the only one who could help her at the mission.

Mary was devoted to the nuns but she had her own personality. She toted a gun, drank whiskey in the saloons with the men, and smoked cheap cigars. But she was also harassed for her race and gender. This led to brawls with men and the Montana diocese requested that she be dismissed when one brawl went too far.

When Mary was dismissed, she was 63 years old but she applied for a position at the U.S. Postal Service and got the job. She was the fastest applicant who could hitch a team of six horses.

Mary became the first black woman in the country to manage a mail route. She never missed a day of work in the eight years that she held the job and she always traveled with a rifle and a silver Smith and Wesson .38.

She was nicknamed Stagecoach Mary because despite traveling on a difficult and dangerous route, she was reliable and dedicated to the job.

Mary retired from the postal job at the age of 71 and became a beloved figure of the town of Cascade, Montana. She even met future Hollywood star, Gary Cooper who was just a child then and a native of Montana. He would go on to write an article about her in Ebony magazine.

Mary died in 1914 in Columbus Hospital in Cascade, Montana.

