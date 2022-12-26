Stephen King's son is a horror novelist but he used a pen name so no one knew his identity for 10 years

Joe Hill Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America; CC-BY-SA-2.0

Joseph Hillstrom King (born June 4, 1972) is famed horror novelist Stephen King's son. However, Joseph is better known by his pen name Joe Hill.

Like his famous father, Hill is also a writer. Specifically, he is a novelist, short story writer, and comic book writer. In addition, he has worked as a writer for Netflix. He created Netflix's Locke and Key.

Hill also acted as an executive producer for Locke and Key. He originally wrote the comic series on which the show was based.

Even prior to Locke and Key, Hill was a successful horror novelist. He had won numerous writing awards including the Bram Stoker awards, British Fantasy awards, and an Eisner award.

Hill began his writing career in 1997. At the time, he decided to use the pen name "Joe Hill" so that he could succeed on his own merits instead of through his father's name.

It wasn't until 2006 that Hill's identity was outed by Variety magazine. Hill publicly confirmed his identity as Stephen King's son in 2007.

Hill's first novel was called Heart Shaped Box published in 2007. He wrote Locke and Key as a six-part graphic novel series that ran between 2008 and 2013.

He has also collaborated with his father on at least three different projects - two of which were made into cinematic adaptations for streaming channels such as Netflix. However, his writing style is reportedly different from his father's writing.

The most recent movie based on Hill's writing is the 2021 supernatural horror film, The Black Phone.