Cobalt used in iPhones is sourced from mines in Congo utilizing child labor

iPhone Photo by MuhammadZohair1; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The world's largest known deposit of cobalt lies in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Congo supplies 70% of the world's cobalt. The demand for cobalt is sky-high because it is used in batteries. Major tech companies such as Apple, Google, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla all require cobalt to be used in their products.

Cobalt is a critical ingredient in Apple products. It is required in the manufacture of lithium ion batteries that power iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks. Cobalt also powers electric cars.

It is not just Apple. Every single lithium rechargeable battery manufactured in the world today requires cobalt and the demand for cobalt is only expected to get higher in 2023.

However, there is a dark side to the mining of cobalt and it is linked to child labor.

The European parliament reports that in the southern Katanga province of Congo, more than 40,000 children are working in hazardous conditions for very little money. UN agencies have also reported the same.

A Harvard professor and author Siddarth Kara has highlighted the plight of Congolese children working in the cobalt mines. These children work in tunnels and open-pit mines that are dug by hand. They are exposed to radiation and accidental deaths due to the dangerous conditions.

A few years ago, Apple, Google, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla were named in a US lawsuit filed by a human rights firm, International Rights Advocate on behalf of Congolese children who had died and/or suffered serious injuries from cobalt mining.

While American tech companies may benefit from cobalt mining in the Congo, plaintiffs in the court documents claimed that a major Chinese cobalt firm also utilized child labor. In fact, China is the world's biggest cobalt consumer.

The demand for cobalt is expected to increase in 2023.