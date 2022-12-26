A 20-year-old was initially told she was sick from drinking too much alcohol but it was stage four kidney cancer

Beer glasses Photo by Nemracc; CC-BY-SA-4.0

In 2021, Georgia Ford, a student from the University of Exeter in Exeter, England began to get seriously ill.

Her first main symptom was a cough. She went to her general practitioner (GP) who dismissed it as nothing serious. For Georgia, it was a cough that was unlike any other. She claimed that it was a "choking cough" that would take her breath away.

Her GP advised that she had been drinking too much alcohol in college and that she had developed acid reflux. She was prescribed stomach lining protection tablets which did not work. Instead, Georgia's cough got so severe that she struggled to walk or run. She also started vomiting and developed back and shoulder pains.

She lost weight and the final straw was coughing up blood. The X-ray revealed cloudy patches on her lungs when she was rushed to the hospital. However, the doctors still claimed that her condition was not life-threatening.

After a few months of misdiagnosis and being referred to different doctors, Georgia was finally diagnosed with stage four Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Type 2 which was a rare and aggressive type of kidney cancer.

Georgia's initial misdiagnosis was dangerous for her. The cancer was so aggressive that it had already spread through her kidneys, liver, lungs, lymph nodes, and bones.

Moreover, when Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma reaches stage 4, the five-year survival rate is only 8%.

As Georgia's cancer could not be cured, the goal of her treatment was to shrink the cancer as much as possible.

In December 2022, Georgia sadly passed away from her battle with cancer. It had only been a little over a year since she had been diagnosed. In the final year of her life, she strongly advocated for people to avoid misdiagnoses by pushing for treatments and testing even if their doctors felt it was unnecessary.