America's top school withheld notification of National Merit awards to certain students in the name of diversity

The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia is ranked number one in National Rankings according to the U.S. News and World Report.

However, recently it has received criticism from a parent for withholding notifications of National Merit awards to students who were deserving of the award.

An article written by local school activist Asra Nomani claims that the principal of the school had intentionally withheld the notifications.

The National Merit Award would have been especially useful for college applications as it could have been used to apply for scholarships. However, qualified students of the National Merit Award at the Thomas Jefferson High School had not received any notification from the school. Thus, they could not include it in their college admissions.

According to Nomani, the school had failed to report the awards to both students and parents. In fact, both the principal and the director of student services had been withholding the information for years so the lives of at least 1,200 students would have been affected in the five-year tenure of the principal.

It was thought that the failure to notify students of their awards was to increase the perception of diversity and equity in the school.

In fact, the principal had also lobbied to cancel the school's merit-based admissions test. The school claimed that it wanted to recognize students as individuals and not focus on their achievements. Also, they did not want to hurt the feelings of students who did not get the award.

The Fairfax County Public School now seems to be making amends for the failure to notify students of their awards. They are now taking the necessary steps to ensure timely notification of National Merit awards going forward.