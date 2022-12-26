The codeword "Crosscheck" used by flight attendants denotes an important safety issue

A flight attendant Photo by Irfantraveller; CC-BY-SA-4.0

"Crosscheck" is a codeword that is commonly used by flight attendants on an airplane. The real meaning is hidden because flight attendants do not want to startle passengers.

This is because "crosscheck" is used to denote an important safety issue and it is a very big deal that the crew should become aware of before taking off.

Crosscheck is actually a generic term that is used by both pilots and flight attendants to ensure that one person has verified the task of the other person. Mostly the task involved during a crosscheck is checking the emergency slides attached to each exit door on a plane.

When the flight attendants do a crosscheck, they are verifying that the slides can be automatically deployed (a process called arming) when the plane is away from the gate. The slides may need to be deployed during an emergency situation.

They are also verifying that the door can be opened without the slides deploying (a process called disarming) when the plane is approaching the gate during a normal landing.

The flight attendants are responsible for arming and disarming the door and ensuring that the other flight attendants have also verified the process. They double-check each other's work.

Usually the codeword "doors to arrival" may be used in tandem with "crosscheck." The "doors to arrival" is a call to disarm the doors as the plane approaches the gate.

"Crosscheck" is one of the most common lingo words used by flight attendants and pilots among many others. It is always prudent to have an idea of what people are really saying when they use code words.