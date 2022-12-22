Anne Frank had a sister and she also wrote in a diary while hiding during World War II

Margot Frank Photo by Anonymous; Public Domain

The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the most well-known and popular books of the 20th century. The diary was originally written in Dutch by Annelies Marie Frank or Anne Frank.

While Anne's story of hiding from the Germans during World War II is very well known, less is known about Anne's sister, Margot Frank.

Margot also kept a diary about the war and the experience with her family while in hiding.

Margot was Anne's older sister who was born in 1926. Both Margot and Anne were very well-educated and encouraged to read from the family's library. Margot was also an excellent student.

Margot was 16 years old when the family went into hiding. She shared a bedroom with Anne and then later in her parents' bedroom.

According to friends. Margot was the more introverted sibling in comparison to Anne who was more extroverted. Margot was even disciplined while in hiding. She continued her lessons and even took a Latin correspondence course.

It was difficult for the whole family to live in hiding in such a small space - only 450 square feet. However, it was worse when the family was betrayed in August 1944.

According to an eyewitness account, Margot wept silently while they were being arrested by the Gestapo.

Margot and Anne were separated from their parents and transferred to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Margot died first from typhus in 1945 while Anne died a few days later from the same illness.

Anne's diary was saved by Hermine Gies, one of the persons who had helped the family live in hiding. However, Margot's diary was lost. Anne had even mentioned her sister's diary in her own account.

There is no doubt that if Margot's diary had been found, it would have been as popular as the one written by her sister.