In 1996, the cast of the movie Titanic was poisoned with PCP spiked in clam chowder

Titanic director James Cameron at a press conference in 2012 Photo by Attribution: Mikhail Popov; CC-BY-SA-3.0

In 1996, news broke out that the cast and crew of the movie Titanic had been poisoned with PCP (phencyclidine).

PCP is a dangerous drug that is also known as angel dust. It was originally developed as an anesthetic but its use in the United States has been discontinued since 1965. PCP can dissolve quickly in liquids and that was how the cast and crew of the Titanic were poisoned.

The PCP was spiked into clam chowder. The crew had successfully finished their last night of filming in Nova Scotia and everyone was called together for a last meal. On the menu was a big batch of creamy clam chowder which was served by the caterers on set.

It wasn't until approximately 30 minutes of consuming the PCP-laden clam chowder that people started feeling the effects.

The people who ate the clam chowder were getting confused and high. Some started throwing up while others just seemed happy and were laughing.

Director James Cameron who also ate the clam chowder realized that something was wrong with what he ate and forced himself to throw up. Other famous stars affected by the PCP included actor Bill Paxton and producer Jon Landeau.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo di Caprio were not affected because they were not on set at the time.

Everyone who got sick or high was picked up en masse and taken to the hospital. There they were treated overnight with a charcoal drink to remove the toxins.

To this day, no one knows who laced the clam chowder with PCP. Although the incident was investigated by the police, they could find no suspects and the case was closed.