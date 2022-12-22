The 2000-year-old tomb of Salome, the midwife, who helped deliver Jesus will be opened to the public

Salome is on the right with another midwife and they are bathing the baby Jesus Photo by Wikimedia; Public Domain

Salome appears in the Gospel of James. The Gospel of James is an apocryphal gospel and is not viewed as part of the Bible. However, it is a part of a number of writings by early Christians that gives an account of Jesus.

In the Gospel of James, Salome helps another midwife with caring for the baby Jesus. In the apocryphal texts, Salome is one of the first persons to recognize that Jesus is the Christ.

A 2000-year-old burial cave that was first discovered 40 years ago in the Lachish region of Central Israel is thought to contain the tomb of Salome. The cave was discovered in 1982 and then excavated in 1984.

It came to be associated with Salome when her name appeared in one of the ossuaries in the tomb.

The cave was a destination for pilgrims during the Byzantine era when it was identified as Salome's burial place by the local Christians in the area. The Byzantine era was around 300 CE to 600 CE.

During the excavation, it was discovered that the entrance to the cave was an elaborate 4000 square feet courtyard filled with stone carvings, a mosaic floor, and arches. The entrance also contained the remains of a shop which might have been used by pilgrims to rent oil lamps to enter the cave. The oil lamps were dated to the 8th or 9th century.

Now, in 2022, it is being examined once again and archaeologists are preparing to open up the cave to the public.

While Salome's tomb may be of interest to Christians and history buffs, some Christians believe that Jesus's birth never involved a midwife and that only his mother, Mary, was responsible for him.