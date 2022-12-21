Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home

A rental apartment Photo by Capital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0

A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.

Gig workers earn their income outside the traditional, long-term employer-employee relationship.

According to statistics, 36% of the U.S. workforce participated in the gig economy in 2020 and those numbers are growing. By 2023, about 52% of American workers will have participated in gig work at some point in their lives.

While there are some advantages to gig work and it can tide you over in times of need, there are also major disadvantages. On average, a gig worker's income is much lower than that of a traditional worker. Also, financial insecurity plays a major part in a gig worker's life. This insecurity can make it more difficult to rent or get a loan.

For example, take the case of NYC TikTok influencer, Kelsey Kotzur. Her story about struggling to rent despite making a six-figure income appears in the New York Post.

According to Kotzur, she was able to maintain an income of $250,000 this year with an excellent credit score. However she still had difficulty renting an apartment despite making 40 times the rent.

Gig work is often considered to be a red flag on a rental application. One gig worker had to beg her landlord to allow her to rent even after providing proof of income and every single invoice that she received. Eventually, she had to secure a third party guarantor in order to rent the place.

Gig workers have to constantly prove their income but it is not impossible to rent a place. Some listings may be friendly to self-employed individuals.

Securing the aid of a third party guarantor and enlisting the help of a real estate agent may help. Also independent landlords may be more likely to rent out to a gig worker versus a corporate landlord.