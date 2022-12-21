A crease of the earlobe may be linked to heart disease

The earlobe crease of an angina patient Photo by Med Chaos; CC-BY-SA-3.0

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Please see your doctor.

Frank's sign is a diagonal crease of the earlobe that extends from the tragus of the ear across the lobule to the rear edge of the auricle. The sign is named after Dr. Sanders T. Frank, a pulmonologist.

Dr. Sanders T. Frank had observed this crease in 20 patients who all suffered from angina.

There are different severity levels of Frank's sign from Grade I to Grade 3. Grade 1 is just a small amount of wrinkling on the earlobe while Grade 3 is a deep crease on the earlobe.

Frank's sign has always been controversial. Doctors and medical scientists have hypothesized that it is connected to cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Even now, some medical experts believe that there is a strong association with heart disease once it appears on the earlobe. In fact, one statistic reports that 78% of people with the ear crease from Frank's sign have heart disease.

According to Stanford Medicine, there are varying theories about the association of Frank's sign with disease but there is still no definitive answer.

One theory is that there is a micro-vascular disease in the earlobe. Another theory suggests that it could show up as a result of metabolic syndrome tied to aging.

Medical experts suggest that if Frank's sign is noticed on the earlobe, it would be prudent to see a doctor although it would never be used as a stand-alone sign to indicate the presence of any disease.