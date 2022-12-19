A man found a King Henry III gold penny worth $875,000 within 15 minutes of picking up a metal detector

Using a metal detector Photo by Geo Lightspeed7; CC-BY-SA-4.0

One of the strangest tales of good luck and serendipity is that of a father who was encouraged by his family to pick up his metal detector after he had stopped metal detecting for many years.

Michael Leigh-Mallory from Devon, England used to be a keen metal detectorist until family life took over and his metal detector was relegated to the past.

However, one day his wife and kids suggested that he take them metal detecting. Leigh-Mallory bought a new metal detector and decided to try it out on a field in Devon. It was his first outing with a metal detector after 10 years.

The field was a farmland in the Devon village of Hemyock, Within 15 minutes of using the new metal detector, Leigh-Mallory found a gold coin. He did not know if the coin was important or valuable in any way so he posted a picture of the coin on social media.

He was contacted by auctioneers Spink & Sons because the coin he had found was an extremely rare King Henry III gold penny that dated back to 1257 AD.

The King Henry III gold penny depicted a portrait of King Henry III and it was only one of eight coins discovered from that time period.

The gold penny was eventually sold at auction for more than $873,000 early in 2022. Leigh-Mallory would split the proceeds with the owner of the land where the penny was found.

For Leigh-Mallory, the unexpected windfall would go toward his kids' futures. After all, without their encouragement, he would never have taken up metal detecting again.