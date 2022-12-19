A retail worker claims that workers wear clothing from the store and put them back on the rack without washing

Clothes for sale Photo by Diego Torres Silvestre from Sao Paulo, Brazil; CC-BY-2.0

A question that shoppers always have is whether you should wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time. And the answer is almost always yes. Studies have shown that new clothes can be dirtier than they look.

There are several reasons why it may be necessary to wash new clothes. According to dermatology and immunology experts, there may be skin-irritating residues and chemicals on new clothes.

Chemicals such as dyes can be transferred to the skin. Fabrics that are made of synthetic fibers such as polyester and acrylic may be dyed with azo-aniline compounds. These dyes can cause severe skin reactions in a few people.

Another reason could be the potential transfer of lice, scabies, bacteria (strep, staph, and fecal germs), and fungus from one person to another. People in stores try on clothes all the time in dressing rooms. However, it's not just the people in dressing rooms.

In an article in the New York Post, a retail worker claimed that employees at her store often modeled the store's latest fashions. They would just borrow clothes from the rack and wear them after removing the tags. Sometimes, the employees worked all day and would sweat in the clothes. Once their shift was over, they would simply remove the clothes, put the tags back on, and place the clothing back on the rack for customers.

While not all stores may have allowed this to happen, it was a common enough occurrence in some clothing stores.

The retail worker went on to strongly warn that customers should wash their clothes after buying them.