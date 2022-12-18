British TV star receives backlash after comparing Meghan Markle to an English serial killer

Painting of Meghan Markle by artist Rajasekharan Photo by Rajasekharan Parameswaran; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Jeremy Clarkson (born in 1960) is a British broadcaster, journalist, TV host, and writer. He is best known for his show Top Gear.

Clarkson has never been a fan of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, ever since she married Prince Harry. He was also critical of her after she and Prince Harry left the royal family.

However, his remarks have never been as strongly worded or seemingly hateful as the ones he made after the Netflix documentary "Harry and Meghan" aired in early and mid-December 2022.

According to several media sources, Clarkson's vitriolic remarks were written in an article in the British tabloid newspaper, The Sun. The article was an opinion piece published on December 16, 2022.

Clarkson wrote that he "hated (Meghan) on a cellular level." He compared the duchess to the English serial killer Rose West implying that he hated her worse than he did the serial killer. Rose West was a serial killer known for murdering young women and children.

In addition, he stated that he "dreamed of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, Shame and throw lumps of excrement at her."

Clarkson's hateful and vitriolic remarks have already received condemnation and criticism.

His own daughter has publicly condemned her dad's remarks stating that "no one deserves this" and it is "inhumane."

So far, there has been no response from Prince Harry and Meghan's camp. It remains to be seen if Clarkson will receive more than just backlash for his comments