General MacArthur's son did not want to become a soldier so he changed his name and vanished from the public eye

Arthur MacArthur IV in 1950 Photo by File created by Tony Ahn. Original photographer unknown; Public Domain

Arthur MacArthur IV (born 1938) is the son of the famous World War II, General Douglas MacArthur. As a young boy, he was often in the public eye.

Arthur and his parents were stationed in the Phillippines during his early childhood. When the Japanese invaded the Philippines, the family was forced to escape as bombs fell.

The boy's escape was mentioned in the press and he was praised as a "real MacArthur and a soldier like his father and grandfather."

At the age of four, Arthur appeared on the cover of Life magazine while his father was running the war in the Pacific.

When the MacArthur family moved to Tokyo, Arthur was again mentioned in the press except this time he was lauded as a musical prodigy.

Everyone assumed that the little boy would grow up to become a soldier like his father and grandfather before him. However, Arthur had other plans and definitely did not end up becoming a soldier.

Not much is known about Arthur's adult life. After his father's death in 1964, he seemed to disappear from the public eye.

One blog site mentioned that the adult Arthur went on to become a concert pianist and a writer. Another article claimed that he was an artist in Greenwich Village.

In 2014, the New York Post reported that Arthur was a tenant at the Mayflower Hotel in New York. He lived in seclusion under an alias. He called himself "David Jordan."

He would have remained David Jordan except that developers wanted to buy out the rent-controlled tenants living in the Mayflower Hotel so that they could tear it down and build a luxury condominium.

The developers soon realized that one of the tenants was General MacArthur's son. Arthur used the money from the buyout to purchase a $650,000 condo a few blocks away. That was one of the last times, his name appeared in a public record.

Arthur's current whereabouts and status is unknown but he is reported to be about 84 years old as of December 2022.