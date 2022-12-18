A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment

Central Park West Photo by Epicgenius; CC-BY-SA-4.0

In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents.

The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.

However, before the hotel could be demolished, developers Will and Arthur Zeckendorf had to buy out and relocate residents who lived in tiny, 350 square-feet rent-controlled apartments on the top floor. Their leases prevented them from being evicted.

Most of the tenants were bought out even if it meant paying them a million-dollar check. However, one man, Herbert Sukenik, refused to leave.

Sukenik was no ordinary tenant. He was a Ph.D. scientist who had graduated from Cornell University and the University of California, Berkeley. He also held an M.D. degree.

Sukenik was known for being a key participant in the early installation of computers at Massachusetts General Hospital in the 1960s.

Despite his intelligence, he was reclusive and came to be nicknamed "the hotel hermit." He never married but had lived in his tiny apartment at the Mayflower Hotel for three decades. He was independently wealthy as his father had left him a sum of money.

In 2004, Sukenik who was in his 70s was approached by the developers to leave his apartment. By then, he was the last tenant and knew that he had the upper hand. He requested that the Zeckendorfs provide him with a furnished condo for life along with moving expenses. They agreed to do this but it wasn't enough for Sukenik who had hired a lawyer.

He played hardball and finally negotiated a deal that was reported to be a payout worth $17 million. In addition to the $17 million payout, he was allowed to rent out a 2,200 square feet Central Park apartment owned by the Zeckendorfs for $1 a month for the rest of his life.

Sukenik died in 2011 at the age of 80. He left behind an estate of almost $10 million that went to his brother.

Sukenik's story involves one of the most expensive buyouts in history.