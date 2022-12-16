The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard University

Claudine Gay Photo by Lhampt1; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Harvard University is making history for appointing its first black president who also happens to be a woman.

On December 15, 2022, Claudine Gay (age listed as 52 or 53 on Wikipedia) was announced as the university's 30th president.

Gay is currently a president-elect or a designate because she will only assume office on July 1, 2023.

Gay isn't new to Harvard. She is a dean at the Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Gay first served as an assistant professor of Political Science at Stanford. She was promoted to associate professor at Stanford before moving to Harvard University.

Gay has had close ties to both Ivy League universities. She obtained her B.A. in economics from Stanford University and then went on to obtain a Ph.D. from Harvard in political science.

Gail's focus in Political Science is "racial and ethnic politics in the U.S., black politics in the post-Civil Rights era, American political behavior, and democratic citizenship."

Gay was the daughter of Haitian immigrants to the U.S. She spent her childhood in the U.S. and then in Saudi Arabia where her father worked in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In a speech, Gay spoke of her parents as having very little when they moved from Haiti to the U.S. Both her parents became educated in the U.S. with her father becoming a civil engineer and her mother, a registered nurse. Education was a priority for her parents.

In its 386-year history, Gay will become the first African American president and only the second woman president to lead Harvard.