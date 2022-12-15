Louis Vuitton rises to the top as Bernard Arnault beats out Tesla's Elon Musk as the richest man in the world

Louis Vuitton Photo by David Adam Kess; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Forbes's real-time billionaire listing has the chief executive of the company, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in the number one position as the richest man in the world.

LVMH's chief executive is Bernard Arnault and the real-time billionaires listing has Arnault and family listed at number one with a net worth of $183.7 billion as of December 15, 2022.

Arnault oversees the LVMH empire which doesn't just include Louis Vuitton. It also includes brands like Sephora, Tiffany & Co, and Dior. There are a total of about 70 fashion and cosmetics brands under the LVMH empire headed by Arnault.

Arnault's children also work in the LVMH empire.

Arnault has always been in the top echelon of the richest in the world. In 1999, he was the richest person in fashion. Then from December 2019 to January 2020, he briefly surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Arnault's wealth shrunk due to the decreased sales of luxury goods. He was back in top form by August 2021.

Now, in December 2022, Arnault is back having surpassed the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

CNN reports that Arnault had already ousted Musk from the top position last week because Musk's net worth had tumbled by $107 billion this year.

LVMH's stock has held steady because people are still purchasing luxury goods in the United States and Europe. However, it is possible that there could be a decline in sales in the near future due to the rising inflation rates.

For now, Arnault and family are number one.