A pharmacist's "cure" for a hangover goes viral as netizens claim that it really works

Suffering from a hangover Photo by Phee; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Note: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Please see your doctor.

The New York Post reported that a pharmacist on TikTok recently went viral for revealing a cure for hangovers.

According to the pharmacist, the hangover cure she recommends is very effective. In fact, she even mentions that it is "100 percent effective."

There are only four ingredients in the TikToker's concoction for curing a hangover. The ingredients include vitamin B complex, magnesium, a folic acid supplement, and an electrolyte drink.

According to the pharmacist, the concoction was the equivalent of "an oral version of an IV fluid bag."

There are several medical articles that promote different remedies for a hangover. The most common remedies are to eat a good breakfast, try specific supplements, and take a pain reliever such as ibuprofen and aspirin.

The recommended supplements (by Healthline) may include ginger, red ginseng, prickly pear, borage oil, and eleuthero.

The bottom line is that there are many different hangover cures but only a few are backed by science.

The pharmacist on TikTok claimed that her concoction was backed by science as her ingredients were similar to what hospitals used to help people deal with alcohol.

Already, a few people on social media have tried out the TitToker's remedy and have claimed that it works.

Moreover, the ingredients in the concoction are super-cheap with the most expensive thing being the electrolyte drink. Unfortunately, the viral cure does not mention the dosage and purity of the supplements that should be used.