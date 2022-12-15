Only one white giraffe remains in the whole world

An extremely rare white giraffe Photo by Facebook

A white giraffe was first spotted in Tanzania, Africa in 2016. About a few months later, wildlife rangers spotted white giraffes in Kenya in 2017. There were three white giraffes in Kenya at the time.

When the white giraffes were first discovered, wildlife enthusiasts were surprised and in awe of the rare pigmentation. The discovery brought global attention.

The pigmentation of the giraffes was not due to albinism as was commonly thought. Instead, the giraffes had a different genetic condition called leucism.

In the condition of leucism, the animals display a partial loss of pigmentation. This results in white, pale, or patchy coloring of the skin. However, the giraffe may still have darker pigment in their soft tissue and their eyes retain a normal color.

Regardless of the cause of the pigmentation, white giraffes are extremely rare and it looked like only a total of four had been spotted in the world.

That number dwindled down again when two of the white giraffes in Kenya were killed by poachers in 2020. The giraffes killed were a mother and her seven-month-old calf.

The deaths of the giraffes left just one in Kenya and in the world as the whereabouts of the second white giraffe from Tanzania also remained unreported.

As of 2020, the BBC reported that the remaining lone white giraffe in the world was fitted with a tracker. Rangers were concerned that the single white male giraffe would suffer the same fate as his family at the hands of poachers.

The tracking device was reportedly attached to one of the giraffe's horns and it would provide hourly updates on the giraffe's whereabouts.

Hopefully, the single, white giraffe is still doing well towards the end of 2022.